Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $51,000 in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. 3,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,366. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

U.S. Global Investors Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.