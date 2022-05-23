Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes $51,000 Position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GROW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.71. 3,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

