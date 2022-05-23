ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACMR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.87. 414,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

