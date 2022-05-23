Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 11.7% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,387.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,064.33 or 0.06793436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00238668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00666781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.00644407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00076941 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

