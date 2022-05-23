Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Adient posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $32.27. 10,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. Adient has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $53.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

