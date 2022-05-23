Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.

AAP stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.24. 1,577,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,214. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $176.72 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

