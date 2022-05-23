Aion Price Reaches $0.0331 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,101.10 or 0.99904138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00205802 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00091917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00126370 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00238452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.