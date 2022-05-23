Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Air T stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 million, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.42. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04.
Air T Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
