Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Air T stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 million, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.42. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

