Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $1.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKBA. Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.32. 67,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.56. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 2,859,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

