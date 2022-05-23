Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 573,677 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 89,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 628,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.