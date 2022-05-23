Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 130,757 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 531.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 358.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

