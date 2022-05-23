Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,406 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $322.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.95. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

