Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 235,626 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.56% of Methanex worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOH opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

