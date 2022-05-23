Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.26 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $174.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

