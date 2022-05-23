Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.18% of Envista worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 21.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Envista by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Envista by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NVST opened at $42.03 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $172,020.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $402,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,773 shares of company stock worth $7,564,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

