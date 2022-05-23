Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $128.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.