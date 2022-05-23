Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

