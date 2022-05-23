Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $18.74 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 498,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,737,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.27 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.