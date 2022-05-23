Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $18.74 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 498,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,737,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.
CSX Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Yandex N.V: Pressure Under Sanctions and Semiconductor Shortages
- Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.