Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 76,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,692,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $228.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.57. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

