Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 64,400 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

