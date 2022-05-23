Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

