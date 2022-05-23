Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 12,452 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 125,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 68,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $262.72 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

