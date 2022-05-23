Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $186.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.61.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

