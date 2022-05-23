Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,818,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,137,000 after buying an additional 1,040,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $39,886,000.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AA traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.36. 143,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,760,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

