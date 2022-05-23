Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATI opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -618.25 and a beta of 1.28. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $30.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.