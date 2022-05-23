Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.74

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 2586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 95.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 263.9% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 297,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 215,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 989.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

