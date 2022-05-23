Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Has $11.96 Million Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC reduced its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,204 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.2% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $391,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $958,836. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

VRDN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

