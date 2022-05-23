Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Invests $9.53 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,534,000. Lantheus makes up about 3.3% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned about 0.49% of Lantheus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 80,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,166 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,987.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,905 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $3.26 on Monday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

