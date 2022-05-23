Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Takes $4.80 Million Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000. Jounce Therapeutics accounts for about 1.7% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned about 1.12% of Jounce Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,424. The company has a market capitalization of $238.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

