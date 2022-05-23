Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.10 and last traded at $161.10. Approximately 6,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 530,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.71.

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. The business had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $1,930,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,895 shares of company stock worth $13,973,935 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.