Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,186.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,544.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,714.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,127.46 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

