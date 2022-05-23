Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,337.74.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $46.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,224.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,535.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2,707.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,115.93 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

