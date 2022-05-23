AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 158.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,929.35 or 0.32652386 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00485166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00034136 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008480 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.