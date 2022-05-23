American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.18.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.