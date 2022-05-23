American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $26,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $5,647,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average is $223.44.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

