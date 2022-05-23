American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $30,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,753. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

