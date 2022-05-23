American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $25,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.39. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

