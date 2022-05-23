American International Group Inc. Has $22.08 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,948 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.09 on Monday, reaching $177.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,732. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $199.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

