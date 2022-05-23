American International Group Inc. Has $22.88 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,146 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,228. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

