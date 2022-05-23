American International Group Inc. Has $24.23 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $35.27. 248,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,574,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

