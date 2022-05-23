American International Group Inc. Has $27.69 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after buying an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,622,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 864,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

