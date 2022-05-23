American International Group Inc. Has $29.14 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 90.9% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.65. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $206.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

