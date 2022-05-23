American International Group Inc. Has $34.12 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $130.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,392. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

