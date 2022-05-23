American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Nordson worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.62. 754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,290. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.64.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.