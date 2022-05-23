American International Group Inc. Sells 12,744 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of HP worth $21,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in HP by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 154,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,341. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

