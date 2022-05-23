Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.81. 10,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.