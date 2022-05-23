Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will report $4.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $7.84 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $32.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.79 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $66.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,667. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

