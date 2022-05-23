Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Announce $3.00 EPS

Equities analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Caterpillar reported earnings of $2.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $12.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $13.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $16.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.69. The stock had a trading volume of 89,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.