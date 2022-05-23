Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.52 Million

Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will post $11.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $54.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.35 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.03 million, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,169. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

