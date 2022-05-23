Analysts Anticipate Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.28 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $94.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.78 million to $100.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.25 million, with estimates ranging from $120.69 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

RWAY has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 11,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,584.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 54,081 shares of company stock worth $701,276 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,441,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

